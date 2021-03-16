JSW Energy bags 450 MW wind energy project

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
JSW Energy has emerged the winning bidder for 450 MW wind power capacity at auctions held by Solar Electric Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday evening.
JSW Energy quoted ₹2.78 a kwh for the capacity. SECI conducted auctions for 1.2 GW of wind power generation capacity.
Last August, the company had won SECI contract to set up 970 MW of wind power generation by bidding at ₹3 per unit.
JSW Energy currently has a power generation capacity of 4,559 MW comprising 3,158 MW thermal, 1,391 MW hydel and 10 MW of solar power plants. The company aims to reach 10,000 MW capacity in the next three-five years, which will be done mainly through renewables addition.
India has set a target of achieving a 450 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. It currently has an installed renewable energy capacity of 89.63GW, with 49.59GW capacity under execution.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
Many hurdles come in the way of your attempts to sell and repurchase MF units at the same NAV
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
The hills of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district have witnessed a quiet revolution — for empowerment, ...
Three weeks before my art exhibition was due to go up, I had chosen the pieces I wanted to show. Then I ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...