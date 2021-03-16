JSW Energy bags 450 MW wind energy project

JSW Energy has emerged the winning bidder for 450 MW wind power capacity at auctions held by Solar Electric Corporation of India (SECI) on Monday evening.

JSW Energy quoted ₹2.78 a kwh for the capacity. SECI conducted auctions for 1.2 GW of wind power generation capacity.

Last August, the company had won SECI contract to set up 970 MW of wind power generation by bidding at ₹3 per unit.

JSW Energy currently has a power generation capacity of 4,559 MW comprising 3,158 MW thermal, 1,391 MW hydel and 10 MW of solar power plants. The company aims to reach 10,000 MW capacity in the next three-five years, which will be done mainly through renewables addition.

India has set a target of achieving a 450 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030. It currently has an installed renewable energy capacity of 89.63GW, with 49.59GW capacity under execution.