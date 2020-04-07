Companies

JSW Energy gets CCI nod to acquire GMR Kamalanga Energy

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited by JSW Energy Limited.

CCI gave its approval under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, in its meeting held today via video conferencing.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of the entire shareholding of GMR Kamalanga Energy by JSW Energy Limited.

JSW Energy is engaged in power generation, power transmission, power trading, coal mining and power equipment manufacturing. It has a power generation capacity of 4,541 MW comprising of portfolio of thermal (3,140 MW), hydro (1,391 MW) and solar (10 MW).

GMR Kamalanga is engaged in generation of power through its coal based thermal power plant at Kamalanga village, Dhenkanal district, Odisha.

merger, acquisition and takeover
JSW Energy Ltd
