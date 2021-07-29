JSW Energy in tie-up with Australia’s Fortescue for green hydrogen projects

JSW Future Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has entered into an agreement with Australian Fortescue Future Industries Pty to jointly conduct scoping work for green hydrogen production-related projects for use in green steel-making, hydrogen mobility, green ammonia and other mutually agreed industrial applications in India.

The collaboration will enable both parties to tap opportunities in India’s clean energy market and become front-runners in a future hydrogen economy.

Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Energy, said the company has readied a blueprint to become a 20-GW power generating company by 2030, with about 85 per cent of the portfolio comprising green and renewable energy sources.

It aspires to be a green energy future technology company with innovations such as green hydrogen, offshore wind and battery energy storage, he added.

Green hydrogen will be a disruptor in the clean energy space and would, in the near future, replace fossil fuels in various industrial applications, besides the transportation and mobility sector.

Julie Shuttleworth, CEO, FFI, said the world’s transition to a renewable energy future represents a major growth opportunity and there will be many important markets for green hydrogen in the coming decade.

FFI is establishing a portfolio of projects associated with renewable green hydrogen and green industrial products, he added.