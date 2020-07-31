JSW Energy net down 12.7 per cent at ₹213 cr in June quarter

JSW Energy on Friday reported 12.7 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to ₹213 crore in June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.

“The company’s (consolidated) net profit stood at ₹213 crore vis-a-vis ₹244 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year,” the company said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, total revenue decreased by 23 per cent on year-on-year basis to ₹1,887 crore in June quarter, from ₹2,464 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, on account of lower long-term and short-term sales.