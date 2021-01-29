Companies

JSW Energy net down 68 per cent at ₹ 124 cr in Dec qtr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

JSW Energy's on Friday reported over 68 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to ₹124 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹394 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, a BSE filing stated.

However, the company said that in the year-ago period net profit included certain tax reversal and one-off gains.

Adjusting for all such exceptional items and one-off gains, the consolidated net profit of ₹124 crore is 12 per cent up on year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Total revenue of the company decreased 18 per cent on YoY basis to ₹1,659 crore in the quarter under consideration from ₹2,016 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, primarily due to lower short term sales and reduction attributable to the impact of job work at standalone entity.

