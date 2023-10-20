JSW Energy has reported that its net profit increased 88 per cent to ₹857 crore, against the ₹457 crore logged in the same period last year, due to incremental revenue from renewable, portfolio, and strong thermal performance on the back of a buoyant merchant segment.

Income was up 30 per cent at ₹3,387 crore (₹2,596 crore). Expenses increased to ₹2,301 crore (₹1,997 crore). The company reported highest quarterly Ebitda of ₹2,008 crore, an increased 83 per cent over last year.

Overall net generation was up 29 per cent to 8.6 billion units, driven by strong merchant sales, organic renewable energy capacity additions, and contribution from acquired RE portfolio.

Net renewable generation was up 47 per cent at 4.4 BUs and thermal generation increased 15 per cent to 4.3 Bus. Net long-term generation increased 22 per cent, driven by higher generation at Ratnagiri and RE capacity additions.

Liquidity continues to be strong with cash balances at ₹3,291 crore as of September quarter-end. Over the medium term, the power sector outlook looks healthy as rapid urbanisation and stabilisation of various government schemes are expected to boost overall power demand.

However, with base load capacity increase lagging demand growth and its gestation period, supply is expected to lag demand growth over the medium term, said the company.