JSW Energy Q3 net plunges 65%

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
JSW Energy has reported a 65 decline in its net profit in the December quarter at ₹142 crore, against ₹404 crore in the same period last year, due to a tax write-back of ₹190 crore registered last year and lower finance cost. Revenue from operations fell to ₹1,609 crore (₹1,949 crore).
The company’s board has approved the sale of a 18 MW thermal power plant at Salboni in West Bengal to JSW Cement or a special purpose vehicle on a going concern basis, subject to necessary approvals.
JSW Energy has repaid debt of ₹952 crore in Q3, bringing down the overall net debt to ₹6,700 crore. Finance cost was down 27 per cent at ₹191 crore (₹261 crore).
Ebitda during the quarter was down 7 pre cent at ₹655 crore. Fuel cost decreased 26 per cent to ₹823 crore, primarily due to the impact of job work at a standalone entity and fall in international coal prices.
Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director, JSW Energy, said the demand for electricity is improving steadily since the start of this year and is expected to keep pace with the revival of economic activity, which is clearly visible across sectors.
The company’s plant load factor at Vijayanagar and Ratnagiri was down at 32 per cent (46 per cent) and 69 per cent (72 per cent) due to lower demand in the December quarter.
Its Barmer plant operated at an average PLF of 75.5 per cent against 59 per cent due to higher long-term sales. The Himachal and Nandyal plants operated at 25 per cent (26 per cent) and 85 per cent (58 per cent) in Q3.
The solar plants achieved average capacity utilisation factor of 15 per cent (16 per cent).
Overall, the company generated 4,612 million units against 4,580 million units in the December quarter of previous year.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...