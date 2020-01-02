JSW Energy to restructure JPVL debt

Ghosn gone from Japan, will bare all from Lebanon
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
JSW Energy has entered into an agreement with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) to restructure debt of Rs 752 crore.
As a part of this agreement, Rs 351.77 crore will be converted into equity shares of the financially troubled JPVL at par value of Rs.10 each, the Sajjan Jindal-led company said in a filing to the exchanges. Out of the balance outstanding principal amount of Rs.400 crore, Rs.280 crore will be written off and Rs.120 crore will be debt that JPVL will have pay to JSW Energy. This will be done on a quarterly and priority basis, out of the available cash flows after JPVL has paid 10 per cent of the restructured debt to its secured lenders, the filing added.
In July 2016, JSW Energy had agreed to acquire 2x250 MW thermal power plant of JPVL in Madhya Pradesh for an enterprise value of Rs 2,700 crore. However, in January 2018, JSW Energy backed out of the deal.
JSW Energy has already made a provision of Rs 574.19 crore in March 2018 quarter for restructuring the debt. "Further, JPVL and JSW Energy have agreed to waive their respective rights to receive any payments from each other and unconditionally release each other from all liabilities in relation to the Securities Purchase Agreement dated November 16, 2014 for transfer of Karcham and Baspa hydro assets from JPVL to the company," it said.
This will result in the reversal of liabilities of Rs 177.48 crore payable to JPVL in the books of JSW Energy. In December, JPVL had called a meeting of bondholders to decide conversion of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) worth $200 million into equity shares at a rate of Rs 12 each.
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
Steffen Knapp, Director, believes the integration translates into greater focus for the carmaker
Turkey unveiled prototypes for its “domestic car” project on Friday, as the government announced sweeping ...
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced more insightful new ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...