JSW Group has elevated Divyanshu Singh as Chief Operating Officer of JSW Sports. This is part of JSW Group’s strategic direction to create a strong leadership bench by providing growth opportunities to high-performing employees.

Singh, a former professional tennis player, comes with a decade of experience across sports sponsorships and marketing, talent management, new business development, and specialises in unlocking commercial value in Sport.

In 2014, he completed his MBA in Marketing and Strategy from ISB, and then secured a scholarship to study Sports Management at Leipzig University in Germany in 2016-17. Prior to joining JSW Sports in 2017 to set up the sales and marketing function at India’s largest pure-play Sports Management Company, he had worked at IMG Reliance and Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment

In a statement, Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports said, “Divyanshu’s elevation is in line with our Group’s strategy to scale-up high-performing employees to enable them to contribute to business strategies at scale. Our Sports business is at a pivotal point, as we continue to scale up our sports investments in Indian and international leagues, and focus on new business avenues, including talent management, consulting, licensing, and merchandise. I am confident that Divyanshu’s extensive experience and understanding of Sports avenues will enable us to scale new horizons.”

The group owns JSW Bengaluru FC, Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League, and 50 per cent stake in the Delhi franchise of IPL called Delhi Capitals. Through its talent management vertical, JSW Sports manages the commercial rights of top Indian athletes, including cricketers Axar Patel and Jemimah Rodrigues, as well as Olympic Medalists Neeraj Chopra and Sakshi Malik, while also supporting the training of close to 40 Indian Olympic talents. The group has also spearheaded the creation of the Inspire Institute of Sport, India’s first privately-funded High Performance Olympic Training Centre in Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

“As I continue my journey at JSW Sports, I am really excited to be leading an organisation which has made such a massive impact on professionalising and developing Indian sport, which is currently at an inflexion point.. I am grateful to be working under such vision and leadership, along with a team whose singular mission is to realise the sporting potential of India, both from a development and commercial lens,” added Singh

