JSW Group to invest ₹700 crore in online marketplace for building material

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
JSW Group plans do an Amazon or a Flipkart in the realty and construction industry by setting up an online marketplace for building related products including steel, cement and paints.
The Group will remodel its earlier initiative of integrating the sales of Group products under JSW One into an online market place and will invest about ₹500-700 crore to roll-out the e-commerce venture with a renewed focus taking the current offline distributors, said sources close to the development.
The first-of-its-kind online marketplace will tap both the business-to-business and individual consumers and cross-sell products riding on the stupendous growth in online sales due to increase in smartphone and mobile penetration, sources added.
Though the penetration of e-commerce in the home building segment is still in its nascent stage, it has high growth potential as some of the builders have managed to sell flats online during the Covid times.
JSW Group is also exploring strategic collaborations with other non-competing branded building material products such as sanitary ware, kitchen and home accessories with a view to offer a holistic shopping experience for its home-building consumers.
JSW One platform will also rope in influencers in the home-construction industry including contractors, masons, engineers, architects and painters and enable them to grow their respective businesses. It will integrate all influencer loyalty programmes currently offered across its steel, cement and paints businesses under JSW One.
In the B2B space, JSW One will not only offer e-commerce marketplace for small and medium-size steel product manufacturers but also provide access to quality steel material and facilitate online transactions, order fulfilment, tracking and inventory management, besides giving much-needed credit.
On the flip side, the move will drive digital demand for micro-enterprises which have local reach. This will enable micro enterprises to scale up the overall reach of their businesses.
For individual home builders, it will offer one-stop solution to source the requisite steel, cement and paint for construction besides providing qualified contractors, masons, engineers, architects, painters under one single integrated e-commerce platform.
This apart, influencers will have access to up-skilling, better access to credit, tech-enabled project management solution and generate more business opportunities.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...