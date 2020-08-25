JSW Group to jointly market steel, cement

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
JSW Group plans joint distribution of TMT Steel used in housing and construction and cement under JSW One initiative.
With a stocking capacity of 2 million tonne per annum, the JSW One hub for cement and steel at Salboni in West Bengal will be the largest such in Asia with annual sales target of ₹2,300 crore catering to the eastern market.
JSW plans to raise the capacity to 3.5 million tonne over the next couple of years and the model will be replicated across India.
JSW Group has presence in steel, cement and paints business in India. All these three products have a common set of customers as they are essential in construction and real estate sector.
Currently, JSW Group has 1,766 cement dealers and 950 steel dealers in Eastern region of India. Of this, only 110 dealers sell both steel and cement.
JSW One has commenced operations with cross-selling JSW Neosteel TMT Rebars and cement products to its channel partners.
Parth Jindal, Managing Director, JSW Cement, said customers need TMT Rebars, cement and steel roofs to construct their houses and paint to beautify their homes. JSW Group is the only conglomerate globally which can offer steel, cement and paints as a comprehensive offering to customers.
“We already have a very strong presence through our various businesses in Eastern India, which can be leveraged to quickly scale up combined offerings in this region,” he said.
Vinay Shroff, Executive Vice-President (Marketing and Sales), JSW Steel, said the initiative is an opportunity to deepen market penetration in the eastern market and provide JSW Neosteel TMT Rebars and cement to customers.
Nilesh Narwekar, Chief Executive Officer, JSW Cement, said the initiative will help both channel partners tap new revenue streams through cement and steel products.
