JSW Group to pay up to ₹3 lakh incentive for employees to buy EV

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
In a first of its kind initiative, JSW Group has unveiled a green initiative —JSW Electric Vehicle — for its employees across India.
The new policy will facilitate up to ₹3 lakh incentive for employees to purchase electric vehicles — four- and two-wheelers.
The EV policy will come into force from January.
Apart from financial incentives, free-of-cost dedicated charging stations and green zones (parking slots) for electric vehicles will be provided at all JSW offices and plant locations for employees.
Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, said the new green policy is a unique initiative leading to increased adoption of EVs in India and enabling access to green mobility.
“We would focus on reducing our own impacts while being pioneers in the sustainability domain. The goal is to build ambition among corporate and government bodies to support India’s transition to net zero by 2070 as announced by Prime Minister at Glasgow COP26 meeting,” he added.
Dilip Pattanayak, President and CHRO, JSW Group, said the transport sector in India is currently the third-largest emitter of carbon-di-oxide.
As electric vehicles are more efficient than traditional IC engine vehicles, the JSW EV policy will set a benchmark for others to follow. EVs are not only environmentally-friendly but also cost-effective, he said.
The group’s flagship JSW Steel has adopted a specific climate change policy and set an ambitious carbon emission reduction target of 42 per cent by 2030 over the base year of 2005. The company is operating a Carbon Capture and Utilisation of 100TPD capacity where the captured and refined carbon-di-oxide is used in the beverage industry.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...