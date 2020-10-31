JSW Holdings Sept quarter profit drops to Rs 39 cr

JSW Holdings, the non-banking financial company that forms the investment arm of the JSW Group, on Saturday posted 48.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 39.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 76.20 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Holdings said in a filing to BSE.

Total income during July-September 2020-21 dropped to Rs 50.32 crore from Rs 85.48 crore in the year-ago period.