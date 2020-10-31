Companies

JSW Holdings Sept quarter profit drops to Rs 39 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 31, 2020 Published on October 31, 2020

JSW Holdings, the non-banking financial company that forms the investment arm of the JSW Group, on Saturday posted 48.1 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 39.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 76.20 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Holdings said in a filing to BSE.

Total income during July-September 2020-21 dropped to Rs 50.32 crore from Rs 85.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Quarterly Results
JSW Holdings Ltd
