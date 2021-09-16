JSW Infrastructure gets credit ratings upgrade

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
JSW Infrastructure, a unit of JSW Group, has received an upgrade in its credit ratings by ICRA, CARE and India Ratings.
ICRA has assigned a long-term rating of [ICRA] AA-(Stable) to JSW Infrastructure’s bank facilities of ₹250 crores, the company said.
Also see: JSW Steel launches digital drive to upgrade factories
CARE Ratings has revised its ratings on the long-term bank facilities availed by subsidiaries of JSW Infrastructure.
CARE revised ratings of JSW Jaigarh Port and JSW Dharamtar Port from CARE A+ Stable to CARE AA-Stable. It also revised its ratings of long-term debt for South West Port, JSW Paradip Port Terminals from CARE A+ to CARE AA-(CE). It has reaffirmed its CARE A1+ ratings on short-term bank facilities of JSW Infrastructure and its subsidiaries. The long-term debt facilities currently rated by CARE Ratings amount to ₹3,707 Crore.
India Ratings has assigned IND AA-Outlook Stable to JSW Jaigarh Port’s debt facilities amounting to ₹340 crore.
JSW Infrastructure has presence in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, which are the primary hinterlands of cargo origination. These states have strategic value for JSW Group as well as for third party cargo customers.
The company aims to expand capacity through a balanced mix of bulk, container and liquid cargo. This capacity expansion will be achieved through organic as well as through acquisition of assets in these locations that are strategically aligned with the Company’s long-term business goals.
The planned ramp-up will enable JSW Infrastructure to reach its target of 200 million tonnes of cargo-handling capacity and a utilization of over 60 per cent. It is currently in the process of commissioning its new terminal at Paradip port.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
The stock of CESC Limited began the year on the front foot as it saw a sharp rally in the early weeks. From ...
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...