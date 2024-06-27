JSW Infrastructure will acquire a 70.3 per cent stake in Navkar Corporation at an enterprise value of ₹1,644 crore, facilitating its foray into the logistics sector.

This acquisition will be followed by an open offer, according to the takeover regulations, JWS Infrastructure said

Navkar Corp three container freight stations and Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal at Panvel near Mumbai and an inland container depot at Morbi, Gujarat, which is part of the multimodal logistics park. It also has a container train operator licence of Category 1 and Category 2 and has established a foothold with facilities in the Western India industrial belt across Maharashtra and Gujarat and leveraged its railway capability to extend its service network pan-India.

“The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to pursue value-accretive organic and inorganic opportunities in the port and related infrastructure sector,” JSW Infrastructure said, adding that it will result in its foray into logistics and other value-added services. “It will facilitate the business to offer improved port connectivity and streamlined supply chain solutions to its customers.” It will also get access to 283 acres of land bank in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The acquisition is being carried out by its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Port Logistics and will be buying out the stake held by Navkar’s promoter group.

The company said the acquisition marked a first step in its long-term vision of building and scaling an efficient pan-India logistics network for last-mile connectivity. It complemented the growth strategy of increasing its share of port-related container cargo driven by India’s strong economic fundamentals.

JSW Infra owns ports with a total annual operational capacity of 170 million tonnes. On the west coast it has three ports and three terminals. On the east coast it has four terminals. By FY27 it has plans to take its total capacity to 258 mt and by FY30 to 400 mt

