JSW Infrastructure reported a net profit of ₹254 crore in the December quarter, up 118 per cent year-on-year buoyed by a 21 per cent growth in revenue and 17 per cent rise in volume of cargo handled.

The port developer and operator reported revenue of ₹1,018 crore in Q3 and handled 28 million tonnes of cargo.

The reported EBITDA was up a third at ₹558 crore corresponding to a EBITDA margin of 54.8 per cent.

With capacity increases and acquisitions the total cargo handling capacity of the port operator increased to 170 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 158.4 mtpa earlier.

The increase in cargo volume was due to higher capacity utilisation at the Paradip Iron Ore Terminal, Paradip Coal Terminal and Mangalore Coal Terminal, where cargo volumes also saw a 33 per cent increase. The increase in the third-party volume was even stronger at 47 per cent y-o-y and the share of third party in the overall volumes stood at 39 per cent vs 31 per cent a year ago.

The operating profit got the benefit of operating leverage and cost control which also had an effect on the margins.

During the quarter, the company received environmental clearance for an additional 1.6 mtpa at Ennore Coal Terminal, taking its cargo handling capacity to 9.6 mtpa.

It also was the winning bidder for the development of a greenfield port at Keni in Karnataka, for which the concession agreement was signed with Karnataka Maritime Board. Capex estimated for the project is ₹4,119 crore with an initial capacity of 30 million tonnes.

It acquired a majority stake in PNP Port in Maharashtra from Shapoorji Pallonji group for ₹270 crore. The port has a current capacity of 5 million tonnes and the potential to expand to 19 million tonnes.

It also completed the acquisition of the liquid storage facility at the Fujairah port in UAE, with a capacity of 4,65,000 cubic meters or 5 million tonnes per year.

