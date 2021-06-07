JSW integrates institutional sales of steel, cement businesses to promote cross-selling

JSW Group has integrated institutional sales processes of steel and cement business into a single digital platform to promote cross selling of products.

The move follows similar integration of retail trade across steel and cement into JSW One in the eastern States.

The Group has created an online platform Aikyam where details of large steel and cement buyers are maintained for the sales managers to capitalise on.

Aikyam will digitise the end-to-end institutional sales processes of JSW Group, said the company in a statement on Monday.

The platform is expected to unlock large scale volume opportunities for steel and cement businesses of the Group in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Pilot run

As part of pilot run of integrated service, the Group has onboarded MMRDA, MHADA, MCGM, DMRC, Afcons Infra, BG Shirke, Capacite Infraprojects, Dilip Buildcon, ITD Cementation, J Kumar Infra, JMC Projects, L&T, L&W, Navayuga Engineering, NCC, Rajapushpa Realty and Shapoorji Pallonji & SNC.

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW One, said Aikyam will fundamentally change the way JSW works with its large clients, while ensuring that the relationship continues to get stronger through a single Group interface, bolstered by strong internal collaboration. Other group products such as paints, construction chemicals, RMC and many other products will be integrated to large institutional customers through the Aikyam interface, he added.

Vinay Shroff, Executive VP (Sales & Marketing) of JSW Steel, said the new platform enables business teams to derive the benefits of cross-selling and ensure a new way of working to service all critical needs of clients on priority basis besides improving supply chain and efficiency.

Nilesh Narwekar, CEO, JSW Cement, said the digital platform will unlock large scale opportunities for green cement products in elevated metro projects across the country.