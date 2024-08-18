JSW MG Motor India is eyeing 50 per cent of its overall sales from electric vehicles (EVs) in FY25. The company will launch its MG Windsor EV in September.

“As we prepare to launch India’s first CUV - the MG Windsor EV, we’re targeting over 50 per cent of our overall sales from EV models this year, further solidifying our position in India’s evolving automotive landscape. We see a significant opportunity to shape a sustainable future for India through our holistic approach to the EV ecosystem. Our vision encompasses everything from investing in clean technologies to local manufacturing of EV components, developing battery technologies, and creating recycling systems,” a JSW MG Motor India spokesperson told businessline.

The company is expected to launch five vehicles over the next 12 months and increase its production capacity.

To create an electric vehicle battery ecosystem, the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) has partnered with companies across the country, “We’re collaborating with partners like Attero, Lohum, and BatX to establish an EV circular economy. Recognizing stakeholder challenges, we’ve launched initiatives such as eHUB, a multilingual unified charging platform with the widest charging network offering seamless charging experiences and trip-planning features, and Project Revive, which explores EV battery second-life use cases in partnership with Lohum, BatX, and TERI for community applications. Additionally, we’ve introduced EVPEDIA, the Industry-first dedicated EV education platform to support India’s sustainable mobility transition,” added the spokesperson.

Further, the company had earlier stated that they are expanding their presence across major metropolitan areas and emerging tier-2 cities. The OEM has also witnessed traction with its electric vehicles in non-metro cities. With a touchpoint of close to 400 across 162 cities, the company plans to reach 500 touchpoints by the end of 2024 and position its service centres with a response time of 30 minutes.