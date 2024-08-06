With an aim to foster the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in India, JSW MG Motor India on Tuesday announced its tie up with various charging infrastructure companies that will be brought under one application. This move will cover around 8,500 charging points in India out of the total 12,000 stations.

“This is the first time an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has integrated all charging operators in one single app. Eighty per cent of this country’s chargers are on our app now. Through this app, you can not only see the location, but also check the availability of chargers and their rate/tariff,” said Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus, JSW MG Motor India.

For the purpose of the application, called eHUB, JSW MG Motor has partnered with charging providers like Adani Total Energies Limited (ATEL), BPCL, Chargezone, Glida, HPCL, Jio-BP, Shell, Statiq and Zeon. Many others will be on-boarded soon, the company said and added that the app will be available in 11 languages. It will also be equipped with trip-planning features and can be accessed by EV owners of any brand.

Future cars will have MG-Jio

The carmaker also announced that all of its upcoming line-up, including ‘Windsor’ EV, will feature the MG-Jio innovative connectivity platform (MG-Jio ICP). This will give owners access to the MG App store for in-car gaming, entertainment and learning, superior voice capability in six Indian languages and a Home-to-Car functionality.

“With initiatives such as our unified charging platform, battery second-life project, EV education and the MG-Jio ICP, we are empowering the industry as well as our customers with smarter, more sustainable choices,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India.

The company added that the brand offers six-way charging solutions and aims to install 1,000 community charging points across India.

Through strategic partnerships and initiatives like the MGDP and MG Nurture, JSW MG Motor has engaged with over 1,500 start-ups and collaborated with more than 50 colleges to drive EV education and skill development.

Growth outlook

In terms of EV sales, Chaba highlighted that last year the company’s market share in the EV sector stood at 17 per cent and grew by 150 per cent. This year, it would grow by almost 250 per cent.

“Our EV sales are growing because they are compelling and trustworthy. We have 40 per cent of our total sales coming from EVs right now and it is only growing,” Chaba added.

According to FADA, JSW MG Motor sold 1,522 units of EVs in July, up 23 per cent y-o-y compared with 1,237 units in the corresponding month last year.