JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for wind and solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,325 MW. This includes 1,025 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam, bringing the total locked-in capacity of the company to 13.6 GW.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said the deal signed includes a 1 GW Wind PPA with SECI, which is India’s largest wind PPA.

PPAs collectively account for 36 per cent of the company’s pipeline capacity and would fast-track growth targets of achieving 20 GW capacity before 2030, he said.