JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for wind and solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,325 MW. This includes 1,025 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam, bringing the total locked-in capacity of the company to 13.6 GW.
Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said the deal signed includes a 1 GW Wind PPA with SECI, which is India’s largest wind PPA.
PPAs collectively account for 36 per cent of the company’s pipeline capacity and would fast-track growth targets of achieving 20 GW capacity before 2030, he said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.