JSW One appoints Sachdeva as CEO

JSW One Platforms, an e-commerce venture by JSW Group, has appointed Gaurav Sachdeva as CEO.

He has transitioned from his role at JSW Ventures, where he led venture capital investments for the fund.

In his role as the CEO of JSW One Platforms, he aims to create a nimble organisation backed by the credibility and scale of JSW Group to create a robust, transparent platform that will ease the buying and selling of steel and other products for manufacturing and construction in MSMEs.

Key areas

JSW One Platforms has identified key areas of development to spur growth in the MSME sector. According to Government of India estimates, MSMEs account for 40 per cent of India’s total exports, with the manufacturing sector contributing 6.11 per cent of GDP. JSW

The Group’s presence in steel, cement, and paint sectors places it in a unique position to offer these important home-building materials through a single integrated technology platform.

JSW One Platforms also has collaborations with other non-competing manufacturing and construction material brands to market them on its tech platform.

Parth Jindal, Director, JSW One Platforms, said the platform adds depth to the company's understanding and connects with MSMEs across India.

JSW One Platforms has been established with the vision of leveraging our manufacturing and distribution strength in steel, cement, and paints businesses to build a technology-enabled one-stop-solution for the manufacturing and construction segments.

Prior to setting up JSW Ventures in 2015, Gaurav was working in leading institutions such as Citibank, Bank of America, and Infosys. JSW One will soon be constituting an ESOP policy for all its employees, which will help build an ownership and performance culture in the company.