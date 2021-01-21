JSW Paints expands retail footprint in Karnataka

JSW Paints, part of the $12-billion JSW Group, has expanded its retail footprint in Karnataka. The company launched its first Colourvista Senses retail store in Bengaluru in partnership with Siddhi Hardware. This is the second retail store to be launched by the company after its first roll-out in Coimbatore. With Colourvista Senses, JSW Paints aims to redefine the retail experience for its consumers in Bengaluru.

The store is conceptualised to have a home-like look and feel. Designed to inspire homeowners, the Siddhi Hardware- Colourvista Senses store is approximately 200 sq feet in the main retail market for building materials at its location in the residential area of JP Nagar in Bengaluru.

AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints, said, “With the Colourvista Senses store, JSW Paints ushers in an unparalleled experience of look & feel in retail aimed at making consumers confidently choose the right colours and products for their home. JSW Paints aims to bring about thoughtful innovations that offer tremendous value to the consumer and are trend setters into the future of paints and painting. We look forward to providing a simple, swift and sure experience to our customers in this metropolitan city during their painting journey.”