JSW Paints expands retail footprint in Karnataka

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
JSW Paints, part of the $12-billion JSW Group, has expanded its retail footprint in Karnataka. The company launched its first Colourvista Senses retail store in Bengaluru in partnership with Siddhi Hardware. This is the second retail store to be launched by the company after its first roll-out in Coimbatore. With Colourvista Senses, JSW Paints aims to redefine the retail experience for its consumers in Bengaluru.
The store is conceptualised to have a home-like look and feel. Designed to inspire homeowners, the Siddhi Hardware- Colourvista Senses store is approximately 200 sq feet in the main retail market for building materials at its location in the residential area of JP Nagar in Bengaluru.
AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Paints, said, “With the Colourvista Senses store, JSW Paints ushers in an unparalleled experience of look & feel in retail aimed at making consumers confidently choose the right colours and products for their home. JSW Paints aims to bring about thoughtful innovations that offer tremendous value to the consumer and are trend setters into the future of paints and painting. We look forward to providing a simple, swift and sure experience to our customers in this metropolitan city during their painting journey.”
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...