JSW Paints to enter western markets by year end

“By end of this calender year, we will be entering western markets of Maharashtra and Gujarat,’’ AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Paints told newspersons here on Wednesday.

JSW on Wednesday has formally entered into Telangana market and will commence sales in Andhra Pradesh later this week. “With this, we are now present in southern markets of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,’’ he said.

The company, a greenfield venture of $14 billion JSW Group, started operations in May-June this year. “Now, our two plants in Maharastra and Karnataka are operational and are expected to reach full capacity utilisation in about three years,’’ Sundaresan said.

After reaching full capacity utilisation the company, expected to garner about 5 per cent market share in decorative paintings which will be approximately ₹2,000 crore in monetary terms.

The company had so far invested ₹600 crore. It has set up an automated coil coatings facility, with an annual capacity of 25,000 kilolitre (kl) and a water-based decorative paints plant of 1,00,000 kl capacity.

It had launched ‘Any colour - One price Offer’ in Hyderabad. “Our Any Colour One Price ensures consumers great value, ushers price transparency and makes them free to choose colours for their homes,’’ Sundaresan said.