JSW Paints to enter western markets by year end

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
“By end of this calender year, we will be entering western markets of Maharashtra and Gujarat,’’ AS Sundaresan, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Paints told newspersons here on Wednesday.
JSW on Wednesday has formally entered into Telangana market and will commence sales in Andhra Pradesh later this week. “With this, we are now present in southern markets of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,’’ he said.
The company, a greenfield venture of $14 billion JSW Group, started operations in May-June this year. “Now, our two plants in Maharastra and Karnataka are operational and are expected to reach full capacity utilisation in about three years,’’ Sundaresan said.
After reaching full capacity utilisation the company, expected to garner about 5 per cent market share in decorative paintings which will be approximately ₹2,000 crore in monetary terms.
The company had so far invested ₹600 crore. It has set up an automated coil coatings facility, with an annual capacity of 25,000 kilolitre (kl) and a water-based decorative paints plant of 1,00,000 kl capacity.
It had launched ‘Any colour - One price Offer’ in Hyderabad. “Our Any Colour One Price ensures consumers great value, ushers price transparency and makes them free to choose colours for their homes,’’ Sundaresan said.
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...