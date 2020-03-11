Companies

JSW registers 5% growth in crude steel production in Feb

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

JSW Steel on Wednesday said it has registered a growth of five per cent in crude steel production at 1.320 MT in February 2020.

The company had produced 1.257 million tonne (MT) crude steel during the same period last year, it said in a filing to the BSE.

The output of flat rolled products also rose seven per cent to 0.982 MT from 0.920 MT in the year-ago month.

The output of long rolled products was flat at 0.308 MT last month.

JSW Steel, the flagship company of the diversified $14 billion JSW Group, has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.

