JSW Sports to launch sportswear

JSW Sports says it will launch sportswear under the brand JSW Inspire.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, said in a statement that the sporting arm of the JSW Group has long considered venturing into the sports apparel space, adding, “I firmly believe that an Indian brand is capable of delivering high-quality active wear.”

The active-wear market in India has grown multifold, estimated to touch ₹99,780 crore by 2024. During the 2019-24 period, the market enjoyed a CAGR of 13.59 per cent .

“Our involvement in Indian sport has evolved through our various teams, franchises, athletes and high-performance centres. Our wider footprint makes this a perfect opportunity for vertical expansion,” added Jindal.

The company said it will initially launch the brand on e-commerce, given that the Internet user base is expected to cross 900 million by 2025 (MMA India-GroupM report).