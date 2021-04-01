JSW Steel acquires Welspun’s steel biz for ₹848 cr

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
JSW Steel has entered into agreement to acquire the high-grade steel plates and coil business of Welspun Group for ₹848 crore. As part of the deal, it will also buy out a land parcel attached to plates and coil mills division for ₹1.50 crore.
In 2019, Welspun Group had assigned the sale to Laptev Finance.
On Wednesday, JSW Steel entered into an agreement with Laptev to acquire Welspun plates and coil business as a going concern on slump sale basis for ₹848 crore, subject to closing adjustments towards net working capital.
The consideration amounts will be paid on a deferred basis, subject to Welspun fulfilling certain regulatory approvals and payment milestones as provided under the Business Transfer Agreement, JSW Steel said in a statement.
JSW Steel has started production of additional 5 million tonne per annum steel at its Dolvi plant in Maharashtra. The expansion at Dolvi has increased the company's steelmaking capacity to 23 million tonnes a year.
JSW has invested ₹15,000 crore in doubling the capacity along with 1.5 mtpa coke oven plant. The supporting facilities are to be commissioned progressively in coming days.
The expansion at Dolvi was to be completed last September but was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.
Non-availability of required manpower and material due to the lockdown announced by the government and its subsequent extensions had hit execution of the project. Further, non-availability of foreign experts from technology and equipment suppliers due to international travel restrictions also impacted the commissioning schedule.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Milk vendors, nomadic herders and villagers are the ears and eyes of Radheysham, recently honoured for his ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
Delivering purpose and sustainability through the entire customer experience is one way
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...