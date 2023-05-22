JSW Steel and JFE Steel, Japan will form a joint venture company to manufacture the entire range of CRGO products at its proposed facilities at Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

The joint venture company will be the first to produce CRGO products with its entire chain of manufacturing processes in India.

Further, the JV will contribute to the rapidly growing Indian demand, with its “Made in India” CRGO products based on JFE Steel’s energy efficient production technology developed through extensive R&D.

The finalisation of the JV will be subject to execution of definitive agreements and necessary regulatory approvals, said the company.

JSW Steel and JFE Steel continue to enhance their alliance since they signed a comprehensive strategic collaboration agreement in 2009, followed by JFE Steel’s equity investment in JSW Steel.

In 2012, JFE Steel entered into an agreement with JSW Steel to provide technology for the production of non-grain oriented electrical steel products, which has enabled JSW to become India’s leading supplier in this field.

Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director, JSW Steel said the JV would further strengthen JSW Steel’s position as India’s leading manufacturer of advanced steel products that lead to reduced CO 2 emissions, and creating sustainable steel solutions.

Electrical steel products which contain additives such as silicon and aluminium offer excellent magnetic properties such as high magnetic flux density and low iron loss. CRGO exhibits excellent magnetic properties in a single (rolling) direction making it ideal for the iron cores of power transformers. Non-grain oriented electrical steel exhibits magnetic properties that are largely uniform in all directions, and has applications in iron cores of generators, motors, appliances, etc. Electrical steel significantly improves energy efficiency of electrical systems, thereby contributing to reduction in CO 2 emissions.