JSW Steel appoints new CEO to lead US arms

JSW Steel subsidiaries JSW Steel (USA) Inc and JSW Steel USA Ohio, Inc has appointed Mark Bush as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Mark joins JSW Steel USA from SSAB (Swedish Steel) where he was heading the southern business team for the company’s cut-to-length operations in Houston and its mobile operations with an installed capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum. At JSW Steel USA, he will be based in Houston and operate out of Baytown, Texas.
He will lead both the businesses comprising slab, coil, pipe and plate production and sales at Baytown, Texas and Mingo Junction, Ohio. Mark will report to the respective Boards of these companies. He takes over from John Hritz, who will continue on the company Boards and assist JSW Steel USA on strategic and other legal matters.
Parth Jindal, Director, JSW Steel USA said Mark’s in depth understanding of two decades in both steel making and rolling mills will be leveraged to complete the electric arc furnace and caster upgrade in Mingo Junction and modernisation of the plate and pipe mill at Baytown.
His expertise will help integrate both JSW’s facilities in USA and drive the vision to be a melt and manufacture player in the USA, he said.
Mark Bush, Chief Executive Officer, JSW Steel USA said the current and future projects will be transformational in JSW USA’s ability to further improve quality, production reliability, lower conversion costs and improved on-time delivery to customers.
