JSW Steel consolidated output up 28 per cent in December

Mumbai | Updated on January 11, 2022

JSW Steel has reported that its consolidated production in December was up 28 per cent at 5.35 million tonne (mt) against 4.18 mt logged in same period last year.

On a standalone basis, the production has increased by 8 per cent to 4.41 mt (4.08 mt). Bhushan Power and Steel output was down seven per cent at 0.64 mt against 0.79 mt. The production was down mainly due to shutdown of Continuous Strip Plant for 10 days for upgrading automation, said the company’s release.

Jointly controlled JSW Ispat Special was up 27 per cent at 0.14 mt (0.11 mt). The output from the company’s US subsidiary JSW Steel US Ohio was up 7 per cent sequentially.

The company reported a standalone capacity utilisation of 94 per cent.

Published on January 11, 2022

productivity
JSW Steel Ltd
