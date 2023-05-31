JSW Steel, a leading integrated steel manufacturer, has received GreenPro ecolabel for its ‘Automotive Steel’ products.

The GreenPro Ecolabel, developed by the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Green Business Centre, recognises the highest standards of environmental sustainability and product performance in the Indian manufacturing sector.

JSW Steel Vijayanagar’s ‘Automotive Steel’ products have undergone rigorous assessments and met the stringent criteria set by the GreenPro certification, said the company.

The GreenPro ecolabel signifies that JSW Steel’s products are manufactured with due care to their environmental impact throughout their lifecycle, including raw material sourcing, production processes, energy consumption, and end-of-life management, it added.

Jayant Acharya, Jt MD, JSW Steel said the company has invested significant resources in developing innovative processes and technologies to minimise ecological footprint while ensuring superior product quality.

The GreenPro ecolabel for JSW Steel’s ‘Automotive Steel’ products will help automotive manufacturers make informed choices, promoting the adoption of sustainable materials in their supply chains, said the company.