JSW Steel launches coils with new features

JSW Steel has launched a new colour coated coils with anti-microbial and anti-dust properties for use in warehousing, appliances, cold storage and hospitals.

The company offers warranty of 25 years on JSW Radiance that comes in 20 shades in widths up to 1550 mm. The Indian Coil coating business is estimated 2.5 million tonnes per annum and has seen healthy growth in last three fiscals. Following the increased consciousness for health and safety, industry estimates peg the demand variants such as cool roof and anti-microbial from this category to fuel growth rates in excess 14 per cent over next few years.

JSW Radiance comes with high-gloss feature and has aluminium and zinc coating for longer life. It can also be customised with more than one of the above properties in a coil.

Warehousing segment

For the warehousing segment, JSW Radiance is offered with cool roof properties ensures lower temperature inside the shed as compared to outside. Warehousing is the highest volume generator for this segment and has witnessed escalating growth over the last few years.

JSW Steel also sees new growth opportunity in appliances, cold storage, hospitals and interior panels applications for JSW Radiance as demand for variants such as anti-microbial products is growing with health and safety becoming a priority for consumers.

Jayant Acharya, Director of Marketing, Commercial & Corporate Strategy, JSW Steel, said increased consumer awareness of health and wellness-consciousness is fuelling industries to make a shift in their focus on product development.

Emerging needs vary from having dust-free roofs to a roof that keeps the inside cooler, he said.

In general, he added domestic steel demand is improving every month as the dealers’ inventory fast drying up. Steel prices are expected to go up next month on the back of possible rise in iron ore price as the international iron ore prices have already hit a six-year high, he said.

Steel prices in India was increased by ₹3,000 a tonne in August and it was revised upward by ₹750 a tonne in July to narrow the gap between domestic and international prices.