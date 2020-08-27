JSW Steel launches coils with new features

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
JSW Steel has launched a new colour coated coils with anti-microbial and anti-dust properties for use in warehousing, appliances, cold storage and hospitals.
The company offers warranty of 25 years on JSW Radiance that comes in 20 shades in widths up to 1550 mm. The Indian Coil coating business is estimated 2.5 million tonnes per annum and has seen healthy growth in last three fiscals. Following the increased consciousness for health and safety, industry estimates peg the demand variants such as cool roof and anti-microbial from this category to fuel growth rates in excess 14 per cent over next few years.
JSW Radiance comes with high-gloss feature and has aluminium and zinc coating for longer life. It can also be customised with more than one of the above properties in a coil.
For the warehousing segment, JSW Radiance is offered with cool roof properties ensures lower temperature inside the shed as compared to outside. Warehousing is the highest volume generator for this segment and has witnessed escalating growth over the last few years.
JSW Steel also sees new growth opportunity in appliances, cold storage, hospitals and interior panels applications for JSW Radiance as demand for variants such as anti-microbial products is growing with health and safety becoming a priority for consumers.
Jayant Acharya, Director of Marketing, Commercial & Corporate Strategy, JSW Steel, said increased consumer awareness of health and wellness-consciousness is fuelling industries to make a shift in their focus on product development.
Emerging needs vary from having dust-free roofs to a roof that keeps the inside cooler, he said.
In general, he added domestic steel demand is improving every month as the dealers’ inventory fast drying up. Steel prices are expected to go up next month on the back of possible rise in iron ore price as the international iron ore prices have already hit a six-year high, he said.
Steel prices in India was increased by ₹3,000 a tonne in August and it was revised upward by ₹750 a tonne in July to narrow the gap between domestic and international prices.
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
₹1118 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...