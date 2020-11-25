JSW Steel moves Bombay HC against Goa govt cess of ₹156 crore

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
JSW Steel has moved the Bombay High Court against the Goa government’s claim of ₹156 crore toward unpaid cess under the State’s Rural Improvement and Welfare Cess Act, 2000, for transport of coal.
In a writ petition, the company had challenged the applicability of the Act on goods transported by rail, and the issuance of a show-cause notice for non-payment of the cess to the extent of ₹156 crore.
The case came up for admission on October 22 and was heard on a preliminary basis. JSW Steel challenges maintainability of the demand stating that the constitutional vires of the Act was being challenged in the instant case, which did not require the issuance of any particular notice. The case will come up for further hearing on Thursday.
Earlier, the Goa government had given JSW Steel time till November 24 to pay the dues. The company is among 19 corporates issued notices for recovering cess dues of over ₹201 crore.
Under the 2000 Law, owners of all “carrier transporting material” are supposed to pay a cess under schedule-I, with the amount going towards rural improvement. Goa government has estimated this cost at ₹50 per tonne for 3,12,69,986 tonne of coal transported through the Mormugao Port Trust to the JSW Steel plant in Karnataka between July 2014 and July 2018, said the notice.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
₹1438 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014701485 As the stock looks bullish, fresh long positions can be ...
The stock of Granules India, which was moving in a sideways trend, broke out of the range on Tuesday, opening ...
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
The Mumbai based Singer-songwriter on living beyond a label, blending genres and what it takes to find one’s ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...