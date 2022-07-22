JSW Steel net plunges 86 per cent to Rs 839 crore on lower realisation, weak demand

JSW Steel has reported that its net profit in the June quarter plunged 86 per cent to Rs 839 crore, against Rs 5,900 crore logged in the same period last year on the back of lower realisation, a fall in exports, and weak demand.

Gross sales were up 32 per cent at Rs 37,500 crore (Rs 28,432 crore). It reported an EBITDA of Rs 4,309 crore (Rs 10,274 crore). The overall cost zoomed to Rs 36,977 crore (Rs 20,804 crore) as power and fuel expenses more than doubled to Rs 4,433 crore (Rs 2,010 crore).

Given the current market conditions, the company has cut the planned capital expenditure to Rs 15,000 crore for this fiscal, against Rs 20,000 crore planned earlier. It had spent ₹3,702 crore in the June quarter.

Raw material costs increased sharply to Rs 25,597 crore (Rs 10,831 crore). The company also accumulated an inventory of stock worth Rs 6,315 crore (Rs 4,274 crore) as the demand in the domestic market was weak in the quarter under review. Payment of royalty and premium fell 60 per cent to Rs 2,115 crore (Rs 5,349 crore).

The net debt of the company increased to Rs 67,221 crore, against Rs 56,650 crore in the March quarter.

Given the weak demand trend, the company pre-poned certain shutdowns that were scheduled during the year. This lowered the average capacity utilisation to 93 per cent, against 98 per cent achieved in the March quarter. The 5 mtpa Dolvi Phase-II expansion is being ramped up and will drive volume growth as demand recovers in the coming quarters, it said.

Sales volume was up 12 per cent at 4.03 mt (3.61 mt), though it was down 21 per cent compared to the March quarter.

JSW Steel Colour Coated reported a loss of Rs 209 crore and an EBITDA loss of Rs 154 crore as margins were impacted due to levy of export duty and provision for net realisable value.

Bhushan Power and Steel revenue and operating EBITDA was at ₹4,704 crore and ₹698 crore. It reported a net profit of ₹221 crore in the quarter.

JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc reported an EBITDA of $1.14 million in the quarter, while that of the US Plate and Pipe Mill was at $33 million. The NRV provisions and reversal of loan waiver accounted in earlier years reduced the operating EBITDA in the US. The Italian operations registered an EBITDA of euro 4 million in the quarter.

Shares of the company were down one per cent at Rs 582 on Friday.