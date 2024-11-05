JSW Steel reported that its crude steel production was down one per cent last month at 2.28 million tonne against 2.31 mt logged in the same period last year.
In India, the output was down 2 per cent to 2.20 mt (2.25 mt) while in the US it was marginally up at 0.82 mt (0.76 mt).
Capacity utilisation in India was down at 89 per cent in October due to temporary maintenance activity at one of the Blast furnaces at Dolvi. The blast furnace has since resumed full operations.
Part of the $24 billion JSW Group, the company has a cumulative production capacity of 35.7 MTPA in India and the US (including 5 MTPA under commissioning in India).
Its next phase of growth will take its total capacity to 43.5 MTPA by September 2027, said the company.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.