JSW Steel reported that its crude steel production was down one per cent last month at 2.28 million tonne against 2.31 mt logged in the same period last year.

In India, the output was down 2 per cent to 2.20 mt (2.25 mt) while in the US it was marginally up at 0.82 mt (0.76 mt).

Capacity utilisation in India was down at 89 per cent in October due to temporary maintenance activity at one of the Blast furnaces at Dolvi. The blast furnace has since resumed full operations.

Part of the $24 billion JSW Group, the company has a cumulative production capacity of 35.7 MTPA in India and the US (including 5 MTPA under commissioning in India).

Its next phase of growth will take its total capacity to 43.5 MTPA by September 2027, said the company.