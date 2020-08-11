JSW Steel output down 5% in July

JSW Steel production was down five per cent in July to 12.46 lakh tonnes against 13.17 lakh tonnes logged in the same period last year.

Flat product output increased marginally to 9.40 lt (9.08 lt) while that of long products used in construction and real estate projects was 2.40 lt (3.16 lt).

The company’s production has been hit for last four months due to rampant spread of Covid near the company’s plant at Vijayanagar. However, it has taken measures by restricting people entry into the factory and ramping up capacity steadily.

In a recent interview, Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director, JSW Steel, said in order to clamp down Covid spread we have accommodated 13,000 employees including temporary labours within company's colony.

“No one is allowed to go out or come in. We have created separate zone for loading and unloading. The virus spread is completely controlled,” he said.