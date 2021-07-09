Companies

JSW Steel output grows 39% to 4.10 MT in June quarter

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 09, 2021

In June alone, it produced 1.37 MT, up 18 per cent from the same month of 2020

Private steelmaker JSW Steel on Friday reported 39 per cent growth in its crude steel output to 4.10 million tonne (MT) during the quarter-ended June 2021.

The company had produced 2.96 MT in the April-June quarter of 2020-21, JSW Steel said in a statement.

In June alone, it produced 1.37 MT, up 18 per cent from 1.16 MT in the same month of 2020.

Capacity utilisation

The capacity utilisation level of the company came down to 91 per cent during the quarter under review, compared to 93 per cent a year ago due to a shortage of oxygen supply, which was diverted for medical purposes to combat the Covid-19 virus.

During the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the company said it has supplied over 65,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various hospitals across the country.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified $13 billion JSW Group, which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.

Published on July 09, 2021

