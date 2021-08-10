JSW Steel output up 11% in July at 13.82 lakh tonnes

JSW Steel reported that its crude steel production was up 11 per cent in July to 13.82 lakh tonnes against 12.46 lt logged in the same period last year.

However, flat product output was down 1 per cent at 9.34 lt (9.40 lt) while that of long products was up at 3.06 lt (2.40 lt).

Production of rolled flat products was lower due to planned shutdown for one of the converters at Vijayanagar Works, it said.

The average capacity utilisation for the month was 92 per cent.