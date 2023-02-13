JSW Steel has said its crude steel production was up 15 per cent last month at 1.89 million tonne against 1.65 mt logged in the same period last year.

Flat and long products output increased 14 per cent each to 1.42 mt (1.25 mt) and 0.42 mt (0.37 mt).

The company has achieved the highest ever crude steel production on the back of significant improvement in capacity ramp up at the newly commissioned expansion project at Dolvi, said the company.

The overall capacity utilisation at the aggregate level was higher at 99 per cent against 96 per cent in December 2022, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit