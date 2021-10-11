JSW Steel output up 29% in Sept quarter

Scripting a survival
JSW Steel’s consolidated production increased 29 per cent in the September quarter to 5.07 million tonnes (mt) against 3.92 mt logged in the same period last year.
On a standalone basis, the output was up six per cent to 4.10 mt (3.85 mt) while that of JSW Ispat Special Products increased to 167 per cent to 0.13 mt (0.05 mt). Bhushan Power and Steel production was at 0.69 mt.
Production at JSW Steel USA Ohio, which was shut partially for upgrade last year, was up at 0.15 mt (0.02 mt).
The capacity utilisation on a standalone basis was at 91 per cent in the September quarter. Vijayanagar works has taken planned shutdown for repair of two convertors while Salem works has taken annual shutdown in one of its blast furnaces, due to which the capacity utilisation remained at an average of 91 per cent in the quarter under review, the company said.
JISPL production was lower mainly due to shutdown of power plant for maintenance which impacted production at Raipur while output was also impacted by shutdown of blast furnace for three days for maintenance and stabilisation of slab caster at Raigarh, it added.
