JSW Steel output up 3% in November

JSW Steel recorded 3 per cent increase in November crude steel production to 13.32 lakh tonnes against 12.90 lt in the same period last year. Flat product output was up 6 per cent to 9.61 lt (9.09 lt), while that of long products fell one per cent to 2.95 lt (2.99 lt).

The average capacity utilisation was 89 per cent in November. Shortage of iron ore remained a constraint to achieve higher capacity utilisation last month, said the company.

Published on December 08, 2020
