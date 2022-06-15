JSW Steel output up 31 pc in May

JSW Steel has reported that its crude steel production was up 31 per cent at 1.79 million tonne in May, against 1.37 mt logged in same period last year. Flat steel output was up 29 per cent at 1.28 mt (9.99 lakh tonne) while that of long products increased 25 per cent to 3.86 lakh tonne (3.09 lt).

The company has overall production capacity of 28 mtpa in India and the US and plans to increase capacity to 37.5 mtpa by FY25. Its manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka is the largest single location steel-producing facility in India with a capacity of 12 mtpa.