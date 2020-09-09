Companies

JSW Steel output up 5% in August

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 09, 2020 Published on September 09, 2020

Capacity utilisation improves to 88%

JSW Steel has reported five per cent increase in its August crude steel production at 13.17 lakh tonnes, against 12.53 lakh tonnes (lt) logged in the same period last year.

Flat steel output was up 15 per cent at 9.80 lt while that of long products ,which are used in construction and real estate sectors, were down 20 per cent at 2.32 lt (2.91 lt), reflecting the pain in the sector.

The company’s capacity utilisation improved to 88 per cent, against 83 per cent logged in July. JSW Steel has an installed capacity of 18 mtpa.

Steel demand in the country is improving slowly with the economic activity restarting after the Covid-induced lockdown.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 09, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.