JSW Steel output up 5% in August

JSW Steel has reported five per cent increase in its August crude steel production at 13.17 lakh tonnes, against 12.53 lakh tonnes (lt) logged in the same period last year.

Flat steel output was up 15 per cent at 9.80 lt while that of long products ,which are used in construction and real estate sectors, were down 20 per cent at 2.32 lt (2.91 lt), reflecting the pain in the sector.

The company’s capacity utilisation improved to 88 per cent, against 83 per cent logged in July. JSW Steel has an installed capacity of 18 mtpa.

Steel demand in the country is improving slowly with the economic activity restarting after the Covid-induced lockdown.