JSW Steel output up 6% in Q4

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel has registered six per cent rise in March quarter production at 4.19 million tonnes (mt), leading to capacity utilisation of 93 per cent. However, utilisation was at 96 per cent in March.

Flat product output was up four per cent at 2.99 mt (2.87 mt), while that of long products was up 11 per cent at 1.05 mt (0.95 mt).

Even though the average capacity utilisation improved from a low of 66 per cent in last June quarter, the crude steel production last fiscal was down six per cent at 15.98 mt (16.06 mt) mainly due to disruption in production caused by Covid-19 outbreak in June quarter.

Flat product output last fiscal was down four per cent at 10.87 mt (11.35 mt), while long product output was down 14 per cent at 3.21 mt (3.72 mt), it said.

