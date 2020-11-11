JSW Steel output up 7% in October YoY

JSW Steel has said that its crude steel production in October was up 7 per cent at 13.38 lakh tonnes, compared to 12.54 lakh tonnes logged in the same period last year.

Compared to September output of 12.88 lakh tonnes, production increased 4 per cent.

Production of flat steel was flat at 9.76 lakh tonnes against 9.77 lakh tonnes recorded last year, while that of long products jumped 16 per cent to 3.01 lakh tonnes (2.58 lakh tonnes).

Flat and long steel output climbed 6 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, compared to September.

The average capacity utilisation improved to 89 per cent in October, said the company.