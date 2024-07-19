Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is expected to report a fall in its June quarter net profit on the back of weak realisation.

The company will announce its financial results after the market hours.

Prabhudas Lilladher said the company will register 50 per cent drop in June quarter net profit at ₹1,170 crore.

Net sales are expected to increase by one per cent Y-o-Y (down 7.8 percent Q-o-Q) to ₹42,680 crore, the broking firm said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are likely to fall by 21 per cent to ₹5,590 crore (down 8.7 per cent Q-o-Q).

Kotak Institutional Equities JSW Steel realisations to fall 6.3 per cent y-on-y on account of product mix.

It estimates standalone EBITDA/tonne to fall 13 per cent YoY due to drop in realisations.

Equirus Research sees standalone realisations to decline by 0.8 per cent qoq as price increase in longs were offset by weakness in other products coupled with lower realisation in export markets.

However, it said lower coking coal costs sequentially should lead to cost savings and expect standalone EBITDA per tonne to increase by 3 per cent qoq to ₹8,051 a tonne in Q1 FY25E.

“We expect lower profitability sequentially in subsidiaries mainly on account of lower prices,” it said.

