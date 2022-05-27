JSW Steel Q4 net down 20% on one-time provisioning

JSW Steel’s consolidated net profit in the March quarter has come at ₹3,343 crore (down 20 per cent) against ₹4,191 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to provision made for its coking coal mine in the US and high operational cost.

The company’s Q4 FY22 revenue increased to ₹46,026 crore (₹26,456 crore). JSW Steel has also proposed a final dividend of ₹17.35 a share.

Debt reduction

Subsequent to the year end, the company said a subsidiary in the US received a final arbitration order on its dispute with the lessors of coking coal mining lease and plant lease and consequential notice of termination of lease. Accordingly, an impairment provision of ₹710 crore is recorded towards the value of property, plant and equipment, goodwill, other assets and accrual of resultant liabilities, said the company.

During the quarter, net debt reduced by ₹9,662 crore to ₹56,650 crore. It has a surplus of ₹17,390 crore. The company has cut overall capex in this fiscal to ₹14,198 crore against the planned ₹18,240 crore. It invested ₹3,845 crore in the quarter under review.

Ebitda down

JSW Steel plans to raise ₹7,000 crore each through issue of non-convertible debentures with warrants that are convertible into equity shares at a later date and convertible securities to qualified institutional buyers.

Saleable steel production increased 26 per cent to 5.11 mt (4.06 mt) in the quarter. The capacity utilisation was high at 98 per cent at the existing facilities and additional production of 0.59 mt from Dolvi phase-II during the quarter.

Operating Ebitda was down 14 per cent at ₹6,907 crore due to higher prices of iron ore, coking coal, steam coal and natural gas, partly offset by a 23 per cent increase in sales realisation. Overall volume of iron ore from captive mines in the fourth quarter constituted 37 per cent of the total iron ore requirement.

Other results

JSW Steel coated products registered a net profit of ₹116 crore on a revenue of ₹8,935 crore and operating Ebitda was at ₹325 crore. Bhushan Power & Steel reported a net profit ₹1,044 crore on a revenue of ₹6,125 crore and Ebitda was at ₹1,553 crore.

JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc sales volume in the quarter stood at 74,185 tonnes of HRC and 12,788 tonnes of slabs and reported Ebitda of $10.43 million while the US plate and pipe mill Ebitda was at $29.05 million. JSW Steel (Italy) S.r.l. (Aferpi) registered an Ebitda loss of €0.97 million in the March quarter.