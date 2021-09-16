JSW Steel raises $1 bln in overseas market

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
JSW Steel on Thursday said it has raised $ 1 billion through issuance of Sustainability Linked Bonds (SLBs) in the overseas market.
In a statement, JSW Steel said it has become the first company in the steel sector globally to issue a USD-denominated Sustainability Linked Bonds (SLBs).
"The company raised a total of $ 1 billion in the USD bond markets through a RegS/144A issuance which was subscribed by high quality institutional investors across Asia, Middle East, Europe and the US," it said.
At the current exchange rates, $ 1 billion is more than ₹7,300 crore.
The issuance comprised two tranches of bonds having tenures of 5.5 years and 10.5 years, each for an amount of USD 500 million.
The 10.5 years-tranche was issued as an SLB where the company committed to achieving an ambitious target of less than or equal to 1.95 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of crude steel produced by March 2030. This will represent a 23 per cent reduction from its 2020 level.
The proceeds of the issue will be used by the company to fund capex plans as well as for refinancing debt, JSW Steel said.
Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director and Group CFO of JSW Steel, said the overwhelming response received for the SLB issuance is a testimony of stakeholder confidence in the company's commitment to climate change mitigation.
JSW is already operating a 100 tonnes per day capacity-Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) project where the captured and refined CO2 is used in the beverages industry.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
The stock of CESC Limited began the year on the front foot as it saw a sharp rally in the early weeks. From ...
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...