JSW Steel production was up 7 per cent in April to 1.78 million tonne (mt) against 1.68 mt logged in the same period last year.

The cold rolled output was up 17 per cent at 1.39 mt (1.2 mt) while that of long products was down 9 per cent to 3.21 lakh tonne (3.54 lt).

Shares of the company were up marginally by 0.44 per cent at ₹728 on Wednesday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit