JSW Steel reports 10% rise in November crude steel production

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 08, 2021

Long product production increased 13 per cent

JSW Steel has reported 10 per cent increase in November crude steel production at 1.46 million tonne (1.33 mt). Flat steel output was up 4 per cent at 9.99 lakh tonne (9.61 lt), while long product production increased 13 per cent to 3.32 lt (2.95 lt).

However, compared to October flat product output was down 4 per cent while long product dipped 1 per cent, though crude steel output was up 2 per cent.

Published on December 08, 2021

JSW Steel Ltd
