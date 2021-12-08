JSW Steel reports 10% rise in November crude steel production

JSW Steel has reported 10 per cent increase in November crude steel production at 1.46 million tonne (1.33 mt). Flat steel output was up 4 per cent at 9.99 lakh tonne (9.61 lt), while long product production increased 13 per cent to 3.32 lt (2.95 lt).

However, compared to October flat product output was down 4 per cent while long product dipped 1 per cent, though crude steel output was up 2 per cent.