Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel has signed an agreement with Smartex to promote innovation and turnkey approaches—from financing to technology availability and market access—aimed at decarbonisation of the steel sector in India.

Smartex has launched the Financing Steel Decarbonisation (FSD) initiative during the 2022 Climate Week in New York.

FSD is creating a $1 billion steel decarbonisation fund and an eco-system to support steel industry decarbonisation.

India being the second largest steel producer is responsible for over 10 per cent of carbon-di-oxide emissions from energy systems. Decarbonising steel production is not easy, with solutions either commercially unviable or in early development stages.

SDF will host a technical assistance facility for identified decarbonisation projects’ preparation and a blended technology debt fund for low-cost long-term financing solutions to be explored.

Related Stories JSW Steel output up 12% at 5.68 million tonne However, compared to the June quarter output of 5.88 million tonne, it was down 3% READ NOW

Seshagiri Rao, Joint Managing Director, JSW Steel & Group CFO said the steel industry needs innovation in low emission steel making and financing solutions at comparative cost advantage to reach the next level of steel decarbonisation.

The proposed initiative and steel decarbonisation fund would provide the right opportunity, he said.

Abhijit Basu, Keeper of the Purpose, Smartex, said the company has an opportunity to place India at the forefront of low-emission steel production and create a sustainable path for both environment and business.

In order to achieve this, the company needs to invest and open new doors for entrepreneurs, he added.